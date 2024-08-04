Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.09 and traded as high as C$3.33. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 612,245 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Osisko Mining Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Osisko Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$62,800.00. 15.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

