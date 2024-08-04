OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) versus Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Financial Comparison

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) and Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

OUTFRONT Media has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Credit has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OUTFRONT Media and Ellington Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OUTFRONT Media 0 3 2 0 2.40 Ellington Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus target price of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. Ellington Credit has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.17%. Given OUTFRONT Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OUTFRONT Media is more favorable than Ellington Credit.

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and Ellington Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OUTFRONT Media $1.82 billion 1.37 -$430.40 million ($2.66) -5.65 Ellington Credit $42.55 million 3.33 $4.56 million $0.29 23.83

Ellington Credit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OUTFRONT Media. OUTFRONT Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

OUTFRONT Media pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Ellington Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. OUTFRONT Media pays out -45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Credit pays out 331.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares OUTFRONT Media and Ellington Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OUTFRONT Media -23.38% -72.77% -7.71% Ellington Credit N/A 12.21% 1.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Ellington Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of OUTFRONT Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ellington Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ellington Credit beats OUTFRONT Media on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and changed its name to Ellington Credit Company in April 2024. Ellington Credit Company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

