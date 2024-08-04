Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.69. The company had a trading volume of 509,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,144. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

