Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $263.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $269.49.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.64.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

