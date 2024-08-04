Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
ADP traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $263.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $269.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.64.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
