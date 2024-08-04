Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $265,292,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $779,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.24.

In other news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Aristotle N. Balogh 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,423,324. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.23. 7,745,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,976. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

