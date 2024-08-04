Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Invests $39,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.69. 3,377,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

