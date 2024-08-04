Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,223,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,619. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

