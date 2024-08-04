Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. 961,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZK. Citigroup cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

