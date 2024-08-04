Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.64. 2,599,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.69. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

