Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $13.43 on Friday, hitting $534.05. The stock had a trading volume of 805,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,999. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $571.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

