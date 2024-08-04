Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded Paymentus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Paymentus to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.06.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paymentus

Paymentus Stock Down 6.4 %

PAY stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paymentus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 4,713.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.