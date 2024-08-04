PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.94.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 48,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 965.2% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56,964 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in PayPal by 24.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

