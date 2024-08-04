PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded PepGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PEPG opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. PepGen has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $318.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepGen will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 7,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $136,732.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $136,732.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,182 shares of company stock worth $844,269 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEPG. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PepGen by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,593 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PepGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after buying an additional 178,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepGen by 68.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 344,266 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in PepGen during the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PepGen by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

