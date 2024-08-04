Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Releases Earnings Results

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $127.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.97. Perimeter Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

