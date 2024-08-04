PGGM Investments Grows Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 6,408.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7 %

NDAQ opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

