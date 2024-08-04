PGGM Investments Invests $327,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Raymond James raised their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

