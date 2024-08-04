PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,937,000 after purchasing an additional 364,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,348,000 after purchasing an additional 237,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $239.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.71 and its 200 day moving average is $239.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Whited Elizabeth 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whited Elizabeth 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

