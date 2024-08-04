PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 1,838 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,578,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,866,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,578,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,174 shares of company stock worth $29,775,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $276.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

