PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 7,737 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 897.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,362,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 26.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $247,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,210 shares of company stock worth $53,578,881 over the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

