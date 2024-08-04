PGGM Investments Sells 703 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Xylem were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,684,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $1,283,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Xylem by 4,090.4% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Xylem stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

