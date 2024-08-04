PGGM Investments Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.