Piedmont Lithium Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the mineral exploration company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Piedmont Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million.

PLL has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $9.13 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

