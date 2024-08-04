Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $244.54 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $280.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.60 and its 200-day moving average is $224.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.