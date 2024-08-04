Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $244.54 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $280.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.60 and its 200-day moving average is $224.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About Piper Sandler Companies
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
