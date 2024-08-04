Piper Sandler Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $95.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $97.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.55. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

