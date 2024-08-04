PLANET (PLANET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.56 Million

PLANET (PLANET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One PLANET token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PLANET has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. PLANET has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $1.11 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About PLANET

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000557 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $825,134.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLANET using one of the exchanges listed above.

