PLATINCOIN Price Reaches $0.29 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $965.76 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 744,885,301 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,885,301.20537 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.24873586 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $47.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

