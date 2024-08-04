Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.28

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.28 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 13.63 ($0.18), with a volume of 137,576 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

