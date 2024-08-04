Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 47.8% lower against the US dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a market capitalization of $419.61 million and $56.87 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Popcat (SOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s genesis date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.48271809 USD and is down -12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $54,095,921.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcat (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Popcat (SOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcat (SOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.