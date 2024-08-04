Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$140.00 at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$131.00.

PD opened at C$96.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$96.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.85. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$67.46 and a 52-week high of C$109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

