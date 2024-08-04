Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,111 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 8.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Prologis worth $206,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Prologis by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after acquiring an additional 82,682 shares in the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 78,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,728,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average of $119.71. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

