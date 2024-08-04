Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 2.9 %

PLD traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.98. 5,728,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.