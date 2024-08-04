Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.44 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Prom has a total market cap of $96.69 million and $1.44 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.30 or 0.00009125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,145.50 or 1.00138194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011604 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00057008 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.59778293 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,193,986.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.