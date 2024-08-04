Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.11. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.