Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.29.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 341,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,653. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $248.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 75.56%. The business had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $38,160.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $38,160.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $29,950.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $85,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,646,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,992,000 after acquiring an additional 124,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,077,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,059,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 69,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 85,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 40,292 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

