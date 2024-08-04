Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading Down 2.3%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $32.87. 9,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 8,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

