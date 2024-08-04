pzETH Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One pzETH token can now be bought for approximately $3,407.30 or 0.05625719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pzETH has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. pzETH has a market capitalization of $57.47 million and approximately $131,930.07 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

pzETH Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 40,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 40,003.88984756. The last known price of pzETH is 3,475.16415924 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $234,018.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

