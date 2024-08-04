Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Archrock, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archrock in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Archrock Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Archrock has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,385,000 after buying an additional 849,750 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Archrock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,007,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,536,000 after purchasing an additional 351,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Archrock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,624,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,620,000 after buying an additional 145,397 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after buying an additional 5,766,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 295,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

