Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for H&E Equipment Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for H&E Equipment Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

HEES has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.61. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

