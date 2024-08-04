Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
NYSE ITW opened at $243.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS.
Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works
In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $818,408,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,927,000 after purchasing an additional 346,919 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $65,747,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 261,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,521,000 after buying an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
