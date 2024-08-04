Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.00.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,901,000 after purchasing an additional 120,213 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Qorvo by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.6% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 154,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after buying an additional 51,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.