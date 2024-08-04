Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $124.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.79. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

