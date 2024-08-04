Quaker Chemical (KWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of KWR stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average is $188.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on KWR. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

