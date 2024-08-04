QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0020

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $164,904.12 and $1,218.40 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010161 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,315.48 or 1.00000064 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007865 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00056769 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198584 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,117.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.