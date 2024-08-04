Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $986.34 million, a P/E ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.98. Radware has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Radware by 239.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

