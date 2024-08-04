Ravi Inukonda Sells 7,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,492,660.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $765,100.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $773,290.00.

DoorDash Stock Up 8.3 %

DASH stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.55, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.