Raymond James Comments on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$6.85 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 5.05%.
Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 5.7 %
AYA stock opened at C$14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,427.00 and a beta of 1.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.77.
Insider Activity at Aya Gold & Silver
In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Alex Ball bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.29 per share, with a total value of C$398,700.00. In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.29 per share, with a total value of C$398,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,113 shares of company stock worth $399,686. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
