Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1,798.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,514 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,459,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,689. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $60.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

