Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.21-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.19. Regency Centers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.210-4.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.64.

NASDAQ REG traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $70.29. 1,996,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

