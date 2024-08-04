Reviewing BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -64.08, suggesting that its stock price is 6,508% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTC Digital and Carbon Streaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.30 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 27.84 -$35.50 million ($1.47) -0.42

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BTC Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming.

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BTC Digital and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Carbon Streaming -4,304.96% -5.77% -5.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BTC Digital and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Streaming 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BTC Digital beats Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

