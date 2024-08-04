RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92 to $0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.5 million to $603.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.17 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.620-3.670 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.28.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,608. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

